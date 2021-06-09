Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Nadal has won 105 of his 107 matches at Roland Garros

Defending champion Rafael Nadal reached a record-extending 14th French Open semi-final after outlasting Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in a tricky battle played in front of 5,000 fans in Paris.

Spanish third seed Nadal, who has won the title on 13 occasions, won 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-0 against 10th seed Schwartzman on a buzzing Court Philippe Chatrier.

Nadal, 35, will face the winner of Serbian top seed Novak Djokovic or Italian ninth seed Matteo Berrettini.

The pair meet on Chatrier at 19:00 BST.

Djokovic, 34, avoided a shock fourth-round exit when he fought back from two sets down against teenager Lorenzo Musetti, leading 6-7 (7-9) 6-7 (2-7) 6-1 6-0 4-0 when the 19-year-old Italian retired.

Berrettini, 25, has not played since Saturday after he was given a walkover following Roger Federer's withdrawal.

