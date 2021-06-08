Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Desirae Krawczyk and Joe Salisbury made the last four at the Australian Open earlier this year

Joe Salisbury is a match away from ending Britain's 39-year wait for a main-draw French Open title after making the mixed doubles final with American Desirae Krawczyk.

Salisbury and Krawczyk went through without playing as opponents Juan Sebastian Cabal and Giuliana Olmos withdrew from their semi-final.

"That would be pretty amazing," said Salisbury of a possible title.

"I didn't realise it was that long since somebody had won it."

The last Briton to win one of the five main events at Roland Garros was John Lloyd, who partnered with Australian Wendy Turnbull in the mixed doubles in 1982.

Lloyd and Turnbull won the Wimbledon mixed doubles title the year after their success in Paris

Salisbury and Krawczyk will play Russian duo Aslan Karatsev and Elena Vesnina in the final.

Salisbury admits his focus has shifted since arriving in Paris. He and American partner Rajeev Ram were the third seeds in the men's doubles, but lost in the second round.

"I wasn't really expecting to be in the final of the mixed this week," he said.

"Obviously, the focus was on the men's doubles, I had a disappointing week here in that and just went out in the mixed pretty relaxed.

"Obviously there is more on it [now] and it would be great to win a Slam in the mixed."

Salisbury, 29, and Krawczyk, 27, have played as a mixed doubles pairing since 2019 and reached the Australian Open semi-finals earlier this year.

"We get on well on and off the court, we enjoy playing together," Salisbury added.

"She is a lefty so that has a bit of an advantage, it's a little tougher for some people to return a lefty's serve."