French Open 2021: Alfie Hewett wins wheelchair singles title at Roland Garros
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
Britain's Alfie Hewett retained his French Open wheelchair singles title with a straight-set win over top seed Shingo Kunieda.
Hewett, 23, beat the Japanese 6-3 6-4 to claim his fifth Grand Slam singles title.
It was his second title at this year's tournament after he and compatriot Gordon Reid successfully defended their doubles crown on Sunday.
Later on Monday, Britain's Jordanne Whiley is in the women's doubles final.
She and Japanese partner Yui Kamiji take on Diede de Groot and Aniek van Koot.
- Scot Squad: It's all kicking off for the force as the Euros are here
- "You have the horniest vibe": Annie's jump back into dating has mixed results