Alfie Hewett (left) beat Shingo Kunieda to win his third French Open singles title

Britain's Alfie Hewett retained his French Open wheelchair singles title with a straight-set win over top seed Shingo Kunieda.

Hewett, 23, beat the Japanese 6-3 6-4 to claim his fifth Grand Slam singles title.

It was his second title at this year's tournament after he and compatriot Gordon Reid successfully defended their doubles crown on Sunday.

Later on Monday, Britain's Jordanne Whiley is in the women's doubles final.

She and Japanese partner Yui Kamiji take on Diede de Groot and Aniek van Koot.