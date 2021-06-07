Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Naomi Osaka defeated Maria Tig in straight sets in the first round at the French Open before withdrawing

Naomi Osaka has pulled out of next week's Berlin WTA 500 grass-court event following her French Open withdrawal.

The world number two and four-time Grand Slam winner, 23, dropped out of Roland Garros on mental health grounds.

"We have received notification Naomi Osaka cannot start in Berlin. After consulting her management, she will take a break," said a spokesman for the Berlin event, which starts on 14 June.

The withdrawal casts doubt on Osaka's participation at Wimbledon.

She pulled out of the French Open last Monday, citing a need to protect her mental health after a dispute over her refusal to attend post-match media conferences at the tournament.

Osaka put out a brief social media statement on Saturday, using Instagram to thank her fans for their support, but is yet to confirm when she will return to the court.

Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam of the year, starts on 28 June.