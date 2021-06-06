French Open 2021: Joe Salisbury into mixed doubles semi-finals but Neal Skupski out

Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Joe Salisbury and Desirae Krawczyk
Joe Salisbury and Desirae Krawczyk have reached a Grand Slam semi-final together for the second time

Britain's Joe Salisbury reached the mixed doubles semi-finals at the French Open with American Desirae Krawczyk.

The pair beat Darija Jurak and Robert Farah 6-2 7-6 (7-3), saving two set points in the second set.

But Neal Skupski and Chile's Alexa Guarachi lost 4-6 6-4 10-5 to third seeds Demi Schuurs and Wesley Koolhof from the Netherlands.

Salisbury and Krawczyk play Barbora Krejicova and Filip Polasek or Giuliana Olmos and Juan Sebastian Cabal next.

The 29-year-old Briton and 27-year-old American have played as a mixed doubles pairing since 2019 and reached the Australian Open semi-finals this year.

Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram were the third seeds in the men's doubles at Roland Garros but lost in the second round.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured