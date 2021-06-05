French Open 2021: Alfie Hewett reaches men's wheelchair final

Alfie Hewett
Alfie Hewett won the title at Roland Garros in 2017 and 2020

Britain's Alfie Hewett produced a stunning fightback to reach the French Open men's wheelchair final and move closer to defending the title.

Hewett, 23, won 1-6 7-5 7-6 (8-6) against Argentine second seed Gustavo Fernandez at Roland Garros.

Hewett trailed 5-1 in the deciding set and saved three match points in the tie-break.

The reigning champion, going for a third title, will play Japanese top seed Shingo Kunieda in the final.

Kunieda won 5-7 6-0 6-4 against France's Stephane Houdet in the other semi-final.

Later on Saturday, British second seed Andy Lapthorne meets Sam Schroder of the Netherlands in the quad wheelchair semi-finals.

Hewett also returns to court to play in the men's wheelchair doubles alongside fellow Briton Gordon Reid. The top seeds take on Fernandez and Kunieda in the semi-finals.

