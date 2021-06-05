Stan Wawrinka: Three-time Grand Slam champion withdraws from Wimbledon with foot injury
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka has pulled out of Wimbledon with a foot injury that has also forced him to miss the ongoing French Open.
Former world number three Wawrinka, 36, had an operation on his left foot earlier this year.
He has not played on the ATP Tour since his opening-round defeat by Lloyd Harris at March's Qatar Open.
Wimbledon, which begins on 28 June, is the only Grand Slam the Swiss, twice a quarter-finalist there, has not won.
Wawrinka, now ranked 24th in the world, won the Australian Open in 2014 before adding the French Open in 2015 and US Open in 2016.
