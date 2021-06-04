French Open 2021: Alfie Hewett through to wheelchair semi-finals, Gordon Reid and Jordanne Whiley out

Alfie Hewett with the trophy in 2020
Alfie Hewett won the 2020 French Open men's wheelchair singles

Britain's Alfie Hewett is through to the French Open wheelchair singles semi-finals, while compatriots Gordon Reid and Jordanne Whiley lost in the opening round.

Defending champion Hewett beat Belgian Joachim Gerard 6-1 6-4.

The 23-year-old will play Argentina's Gustavo Fernandez in the final four.

Whiley, 28, lost 6-2 6-1 to second seed and doubles partner Yui Kamiji and 29-year-old Reid was beaten 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 by top seed Shingo Kunieda.

Hewett and Reid will team up in the men's doubles on Saturday, when the top seeds will face Fernandez and Kunieda in the semi-finals.

Whiley and Kamiji are seeded second in the women's doubles, which also begins at the semi-finals stage.

