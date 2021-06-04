Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Johanna Konta (left) has twice been runner-up at the Nottingham Open, to Donna Vekic in 2017 and current world number one Ashleigh Barty (right) a year later

BBC Sport will broadcast eight days of live coverage of the women's Nottingham Open with Venus Williams and Johanna Konta among the stars in action.

Centre court matches will be shown live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website each day from 6-13 June.

The grass court event traditionally acts as a warm-up for Wimbledon.

As well as 10-time Grand Slam champion Williams and British number one Konta, the field features Heather Watson and world number 11 Belinda Bencic.

The BBC also has live coverage of Queen's the following week, where Andy Murray is set to play, followed by Eastbourne the week after and then comprehensive coverage of Wimbledon from 28 June to 11 July.

When you can watch