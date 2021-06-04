French Open 2021: Third seed Aryna Sabalenka beaten by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
Aryna Sabalenka became the sixth top-10 women's seed to exit the French Open's opening week as she fell to an inspired Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in Paris.
Third seed Sabalenka had been the highest-ranked player left standing after the withdrawals of Naomi Osaka and world number one Ashleigh Barty.
But she was whitewashed in the deciding set as Pavyluchenkova won 6-4 2-6 6-0.
Pavlyuchenkova will face Victoria Azarenka in the last 16 after the 15th seed dominated Madison Keys 6-2 6-2.
Two-time Grand Slam champion Azarenka punished a ragged display from the American, who hit 33 unforced errors on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
Elsewhere, Elena Rybakina, the 21st seed, claimed a comfortable 6-1 6-4 victory over Elena Vesnina.
Petra Kvitova's withdrawal through injury had handed Vesnina a second-round bye but the Russian was undone by Rybakina's dominant serve as she hit 12 aces and did not have to face a single break point.
Kazakhstan's Rybakina will next meet the winner of Friday afternoon's all-American meeting between 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams and Danielle Collins.
Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek recovered from an opening-set whitewash to beat fellow non-seed Katerina Siniakova 0-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-2.
