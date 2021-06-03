Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Murray has not played the ATP event in Nottingham - which is on the Challenger Tour, the tier below the main men's tour - since 2006

Former world number one Andy Murray will not play in the Nottingham grass-court event next week, instead focusing on being fit for Queen's and Wimbledon.

The 34-year-old appeared on the entry list last month, but it always seemed more like a potential option for court time than a guarantee he would play.

Murray has been struggling with a groin injury in recent weeks and chose to miss the French Open.

He has been practising on the grass at the All England Club this week.

The Scot is planning to step up his preparations there before the Cinch Championships at Queen's start on 12 June.

Wimbledon returns on 28 June after being cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.