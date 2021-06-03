Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Top seed Novak Djokovic produced another focused performance to reach the third round of the French Open for a 16th consecutive year.

The 34-year-old Serb won 6-3 6-2 6-4 in his first career meeting with tricky Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas.

Djokovic will face Australia's James Duckworth or Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis in the last 32.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion is aiming for a second title in Paris to follow up his sole win in 2016.

If Djokovic does lift the Coupe des Mousquetaires on 13 June, the world number one will close the gap on Spain's Rafael Nadal and Switzerland's Roger Federer in terms of Grand Slam victories to one.

All three players find themselves in the same side of the Roland Garros draw - the first time that this has happened at a major tournament.

Eighth seed Federer, who could face Djokovic in the quarter-finals, was playing at the same time as the Serb on Thursday when he faced Croatia's Marin Cilic on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Nadal plays his second-round match in the night session on Chatrier, taking on France's Richard Gasquet for the right to face British number two Cameron Norrie in the next stage.

While the Spaniard has won a record 13 titles at Roland Garros and is the favourite for another, he is seeded third behind Djokovic and Russia's Daniil Medvedev because the seeding system is based on the current world rankings.

More to follow.