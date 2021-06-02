Last updated on .From the section Tennis

France is still under lockdown restrictions, with a 21:00 curfew in operation until 8 June

A men's doubles pair due to compete at the French Open have tested positive for Covid-19, organisers said.

The clay-court Grand Slam started on Sunday and just over 5,000 fans per day have been allowed on site in Paris.

"In line with the tournament's public health and safety protocol, the pair have been removed from the draw... and the two players placed in quarantine," organisers said.

"They will be replaced by the first team on the alternate list."

Organisers said that since the start of the qualifying tournament on 24 May, some 2,446 coronavirus tests have been performed on players and their teams.

"This is the first occurrence in which the tournament organisers must remove players, in accordance with their health protocol," the organisers said.

"As a reminder, the health of all tournament players and that of their teams is continuously monitored through very regular testing, and they live and train in socially-distanced 'bubbles'."

Players at the French Open are allowed a daily one-hour window to leave their social distancing bubble.