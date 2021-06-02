Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Alexander Zverev has won two titles this year, the Masters on clay in Madrid and the Mexican Open in Acapulco

World number six Alexander Zverev reached the third round of the French Open with a 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 7-6 (7-1) victory over qualifier Roman Safiullin.

Zverev, 24, was ragged, producing 10 double faults and needing two tie-breaks to beat a stubborn opponent.

The German's unpredictable service game came under pressure but held firm when it mattered to see him through.

The sixth seed will now play Miomir Kecmanovic, who knocked out Dan Evans, or Laslo Djere.

Zverev has never been past the quarter-finals at Roland Garros but has managed to avoid Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in his side of the draw.

But he has opened his campaign in Paris with two games against qualifiers and was two sets down against Oscar Otte in round one and was tested by Safiullin, ranked 182 in the world.

He will need to find more consistency if he is to come close to claiming his first Grand Slam title.