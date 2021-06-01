Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Carla Suarez Navarro (left) was playing her first match since February 2020

Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro came within two points of a fairytale win on her return at the French Open, just over a month after announcing she had recovered from cancer.

The 32-year-old took the first set and led 30-0 at 5-4 in the second but lost 3-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 to Sloane Stephens.

The former world number six revealed last September that she had early stage Hodgkin lymphoma.

She had her final chemotherapy session in January.

"I'm really proud of myself and really happy to have the chance to play here one last time," two-time French Open quarter-finalist Suarez Navarro said.

"[I had some] tough months. But every time I had on my mind that I want to be here, I want to come back. Roland Garros is one of my favourite tournaments, so I was really clear that my first tournament will be this one."

Before her diagnosis, Suarez Navarro had intended to make 2020 her last season on tour but she now wants to carry on playing and has said it would be a "dream" to compete in this summer's Tokyo Olympics.