French Open 2021: Petra Kvitova withdraws after freak ankle injury
Two-time Grand Slam champion Petra Kvitova has withdrawn from the French Open because of a freak ankle injury sustained during her post-match media duties.
The Czech said she fell after Sunday's first-round win over Greet Minnen.
Her second-round opponent Elena Vesnina will receive a bye to the last 32.
"After an MRI and much discussion with my team, I have made the tough decision that it would be unwise to play on it," Kvitova, 31, said in a statement.
"It's incredibly bad luck but I will stay strong and do my best to recover in time for the grass-court season."
The world number 12 won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014 but has reached just one Grand Slam final since, finishing runner-up to Naomi Osaka at the 2019 Australian Open.
