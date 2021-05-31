Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open after refusing to do news conferences
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
World number two Naomi Osaka has announced her withdrawal from the French Open as a result of controversy over her refusal to speak to the media during the tournament.
On Sunday a joint statement from Grand Slam organisers said Osaka could face expulsion from the tournament.
The 23-year-old said last week she would not do news conferences at Roland Garros to protect her mental health.
She said on Monday she "never wanted to be a distraction" to the event.
More to follow.