Last updated on .From the section Tennis

World number two Naomi Osaka has announced her withdrawal from the French Open as a result of controversy over her refusal to speak to the media during the tournament.

On Sunday a joint statement from Grand Slam organisers said Osaka could face expulsion from the tournament.

The 23-year-old said last week she would not do news conferences at Roland Garros to protect her mental health.

She said on Monday she "never wanted to be a distraction" to the event.

More to follow.