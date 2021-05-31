Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Serb Novak Djokovic won the Belgrade Open in front of home fans earlier in May

World number one Novak Djokovic says he may not play at the Olympic Games if spectators are not allowed in Tokyo.

The Games begin on 23 July and organisers have already banned foreign fans, but are yet to make a decision on whether local spectators can attend.

Djokovic, who begins his French Open campaign on Tuesday, said he was currently planning to compete in Japan.

"If there's not going to be any crowd, then I'll consider if I want to go or not," the 34-year-old added.

"As I heard, there's going to be some crowd, local crowd from Japan only. As I understand, 20%, 30% of the capacity.

"Right now I am planning to go, and I'm very excited about that."

Djokovic - an 18-time Grand Slam champion - plays American Tennys Sandgren in the French Open first round.

The pair will compete in the tournament's new night session (20:00 BST), where spectators are not allowed because of the curfew in place in France to prevent the spread of coronavirus.