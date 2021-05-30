Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Pablo Andujar lost the first two sets against Dominic Thiem

Twice runner-up Dominic Thiem suffered a shock loss in the French Open first round as Pablo Andujar produced a sensational comeback against the world number four.

Spain's Andujar trailed Austria's US Open winner Thiem by two sets but triumphed 4-6 5-7 6-3 6-4 6-4 in a thrilling match at Roland Garros.

Andujar, 35, will play Radu Albot or Federico Delbonis in the second round.

Thiem took two months away from the tour earlier this year to "reset".

Having lost to Rafael Nadal in the 2018 and 2019 finals in Paris, Thiem earned his first major title at the US Open last September.

However, before his opener at the French Open he had won only five matches in the past three months, after taking time away for a "small reset" because of the physical and emotional impact of winning a Grand Slam.

Andujar turned professional in 2003 but this was his first victory over a player ranked in the ATP's top five.

Having broken Thiem's serve in the eighth game of the third set to end the Austrian's hopes of sealing a comfortable win, Andujar kickstarted a memorable comeback by racing into a 4-1 lead in the fourth.

Neither player could hold serve at the start of the deciding set, but Andujar consolidated another break to take a 4-2 lead and a stunned Thiem could not find a response.

Thiem's defeat leaves the bottom half of the men's singles draw especially open because the 'big three' of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer are all in the other half.