Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Harriet Dart is in to the final round of qualifying for the French Open for the first time

Britain's Harriet Dart is one match away from reaching the main draw at the French Open for the first time.

World number 143 Dart beat Gabriela Talaba 6-3 2-6 6-3 in a match where both players struggled to hold serve.

Dart, 24, broke the Romanian's serve four times to win the first set and won the last four games to set up a match against Taiwan's world number 220 Liang En-Shuo in the final qualifying round.

However, Liam Broady, 27, lost to Russia's Roman Safiullin 6-1 6-3.

Earlier in the week Francesca Jones,Jodie Burrage, Jay Clarke and Samantha Murray Sharan also lost in their opening rounds.

The draw for the French Open takes place on Thursday and will include British players Johanna Konta, Heather Watson, Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie.