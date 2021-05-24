Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Jay Clarke was unable to match his previous best of reaching the second qualifying round in 2018

Britain's Jodie Burrage, Samantha Murray Sharan and Jay Clarke lost in round one of French Open qualifying.

Their defeats mean Harriet Dart and Liam Broady are the only Britons remaining in the qualifying competition for the main draw of the clay-court Grand Slam, which starts on Sunday.

Murray Sharan, 33, playing her first match since October 2020, lost to the Netherlands' Richel Hogenkamp 6-3 6-4.

World number 228 Clarke was beaten 6-3 4-6 6-3 by Slovakia's Filip Horansky.

Burrage came in as an alternate but drew the 14th seed and world number 122, Irina Maria Bara.

She had looked like she might cause an upset, leading Bara 4-0 before the Romanian rallied to win 7-5 6-3.

Qualifying continues on Wednesday, with Dart, 24, facing Romania's Gabriela Talaba in the second round, while, Broady, 27, plays Roman Safiullin from Russia.

There are three rounds of qualifying to get through if they are to join British number ones Johanna Konta and Dan Evans, as well as Cameron Norrie and Heather Watson, in the main draw.

Compatriot Francesca Jones lost her opener on Monday,