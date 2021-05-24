Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Francesca Jones reached the Australian Open first round in February

Britain's Francesca Jones has lost in the first round of French Open qualifying.

The world number 186 was beaten 6-1 6-2 by Russian top seed Vera Zvonareva, a former French Open quarter-finalist.

Jones, 20, made her Grand Slam main-draw debut at the 2021 Australian Open after winning three qualifying rounds, before losing in the first round.

Fellow Britons Harriet Dart and Liam Broady are scheduled to play their first qualifying rounds on Monday.