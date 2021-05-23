Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andy Murray was building up his fitness at the Italian Open last week

Andy Murray "just needs the chance to compete" says brother Jamie as the Scot continues to struggle with injury problems.

The 34-year-old has been plagued by a consistent groin problem, but is determined to play in this summer's Wimbledon.

Older brother Jamie, 35, believes if he can get himself fit he could still be a threat at the tournament.

"It has been frustrating for him," Murray told BBC Scotland.

"Obviously he keeps getting niggles and stuff that has set him back, for him he just needs to get a clear run of events, and that is what has been difficult for him for various reasons over the last few months."

Murray competed in the Italian Open earlier this month and is set to begin his grass court season next month at the Nottingham Open.

And Jamie added: "His game is good, he just needs the chance to compete.

"Hopefully with the grass season coming up he can get a good four or five weeks of tournaments under his belt and try to build up some momentum for himself."