Cameron Norrie is aiming to make a second final in 2021 after finishing runner-up in Estoril earlier this month

British number two Cameron Norrie continued his fine form as he beat France's Arthur Rinderknech to reach the Lyon Open semi-finals.

The two were locked at a set apiece on Friday before heavy rain brought the match to an early halt.

It was Norrie who restarted the stronger on Saturday to win 6-3 3-6 6-3 against the world number 125 and reach his third ATP Tour semi-final of 2021.

He will play Karen Khachanov later in the day for a place in the final.

Greek second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Italian 19-year-old Lorenzo Musetti in the other semi-final.

Norrie, who beat US Open champion Dominic Thiem in the last 16 in Lyon, has now won 21 matches this season, meaning he has already eclipsed his previous best tally of main-draw victories in a single year.

Norrie is ranked 49th in the world but would be significantly higher if the coronavirus pandemic had not led to temporary changes to the system to protect players during a disrupted schedule.

With the French Open starting on 30 May, Norrie will be aiming to continue his impressive clay-court form - having won 13 of his 16 matches on the surface this year - at Roland Garros.