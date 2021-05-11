Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Novak Djokovic's match against Taylor Fritz was suspended at 5-5 in the second set because of rain

Novak Djokovic launched into a furious outburst at the umpire during his Italian Open second-round win against Taylor Fritz over playing conditions.

As rain fell, the Serb - who had just been broken when serving for victory - yelled: "How much more you wanna play?"

Umpire Nacho Forcadell said he would check the court before Djokovic shouted: "I asked you three times, you are not checking anything."

Play was then suspended for three hours before Djokovic won 6-3 7-6 (7-5).

The Serb said he had been struggling in the conditions before the players were sent off the court at 5-5 in the second set, saying that when he tossed the ball the rain was going into his eyes.

"It's not the first time or probably the last that I'm going to experience such conditions," he told Amazon Prime.

"And even with that much experience behind me I still get upset and lose my cool. But it's OK. At the end of the day these are great lessons - I will try and take away some important things from this day."

At the same event last year Forcadell accidentally called Djokovic 'Federer' during a quarter-final when Swiss great Roger Federer was not even playing.

World number one Djokovic was disqualified from last year's US Open after accidentally hitting a ball at a line judge in his fourth-round match against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta when he was frustrated after losing his serve.

Djokovic will play the winner of the match between Britain's Cameron Norrie and Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the last 16 in Rome.