Sabalenka won in her third final of the year

Aryna Sabalenka put on a powerful display to beat world number one Ashleigh Barty 6-0 3-6 6-4 and win the Madrid Open.

The Belarusian raced through the opening set in just 25 minutes as Barty failed to win a game in a set for the first time in four years.

Sabalenka's standard dropped in the second set as Barty dug in to level it.

A sloppy service game from Barty at 4-4 in the third handed the advantage to Sabalenka who served out for the win.

