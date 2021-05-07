Madrid Open: Rafael Nadal beaten by Alexander Zverev in quarter-finals
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
Germany's Alexander Zverev beat Rafael Nadal for the first time on clay to reach his second Madrid Open semi-final.
Fifth seed Zverev, 24, came back from 4-2 down in the opening set to defeat the five-time Madrid champion 6-4 6-4.
It was his third straight victory over the 34-year-old.
Zverev will face third seed Dominic Thiem in the last four after the Austrian defeated American John Isner 3-6 6-3 6-4.