Johanna Konta has played just seven matches in 2021, winning three of them

British number one Johanna Konta began her clay-court campaign with victory over Yulia Putintseva in the first round of the Madrid Open.

Konta, seeded 15th at the event, beat Kazakhstan's Putintseva 6-4 6-2 for just her third victory of the year.

The Briton missed Great Britain's Billie Jean King Cup play-off tie against Mexico this month to prepare for the clay-court swing.

She will play either Anastasija Sevastova or Ana Bogdan next.

Australia's world number one Ashleigh Barty claimed her 12th consecutive win on red clay with a 6-2 6-1 victory over Shelby Rogers of America.

However, fourth seed Elina Svitolina squandered six match points as she was stunned by Jil Teichmann of Switzerland.

Ukrainian Svitolina let a 5-1 lead slip in the deciding set as Teichmann came through 2-6 6-4 7-6 (7-5).

Elsewhere, Britain's Cameron Norrie beat Spanish qualifier Pedro Martinez to reach the Estoril Open quarter-finals.

Norrie fought for three hours to win 4-6 7-6 (7-1) 7-5 and set up a meeting with second seed Cristian Garin of Chile.