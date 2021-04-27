Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Novak Djokovic is the defending Wimbledon men's singles champion

Wimbledon plans to abandon its traditional rest day on the middle Sunday of the tournament from 2022.

The Grand Slam will instead be played over 14 consecutive days, with All England Lawn Tennis Club chairman Ian Hewitt saying this was possible because of better grass-court maintenance.

Organisers also revealed they are hoping to have fans at a minimum of 25% capacity this year.

Ticket prices will stay at 2020 levels, with prize money yet to be decided.

"Over time Wimbledon has continuously evolved to meet changing demands and behaviours of our fans - always changing, always staying the same is something we talk about often," AELTC chief executive Sally Bolton said.

"We want more of this wonderful event to be available to more people around the world to share in the joy of the Championships.

"Including Middle Sunday permanently in our schedule will allow us to do just that and become a new tradition which we hope we can become immensely proud of.

"It enables us to do more with the second Monday, which is known as 'manic' for good reason."

