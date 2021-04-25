Rafael Nadal battles past Stefanos Tsitsipas for 12th Barcelona Open title

Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Rafael Nadal
Nadal beat Tsitsipas in the 2018 final in Barcelona

Rafael Nadal won his 12th Barcelona Open title with a thrilling three-set victory over Greece's world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Nadal trailed 4-2 in the opener but recovered, breaking twice to take it.

Tsitispas showed great grit in the second set, saving two match points in the 10th game before levelling the match on a tie-break.

In a tight third set, Nadal survived a match point himself before piling on the pressure to win 6-4 6-7 (6-8) 7-5.

Nadal had lost to the Greek in the Australian Open quarter-finals in February.

More to follow.

