Nadal has won 65 career matches at the Barcelona Open, losing only four

Rafael Nadal beat fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3 6-2 to reach his 12th Barcelona Open final.

Victory sets up a re-match with Greece's world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas, who came back from two sets down to stun Nadal in February's Australian Open quarter-finals.

World number three Nadal, 34, has won all 11 previous finals and has only ever lost four matches in Barcelona.

Tsitsipas, 22, beat Italian Jannik Sinner, 19, 6-3 6-3 to reach the final.

Nadal beat Tsitsipas in the 2018 final, losing just three games, although the Greek did beat him on clay in the semi-finals in Madrid in 2019.

"I will try to redeem myself from last time," said Tsitsipas, who won his first Masters 1,000 event in Monte Carlo last week.

