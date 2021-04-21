Cameron Norrie: Brit into Barcelona Open quarter-finals after David Goffin retirement

Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Cameron Norrie
British number two Cameron Norrie is ranked 58th in the world

Britain's Cameron Norrie reached the quarter-finals of the Barcelona Open after Belgian eighth seed David Goffin retired injured.

Goffin received treatment for a leg problem after seven games of the second set and, despite winning the next game, quit while down 6-0 3-5.

Norrie could face 20-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal next.

The Spaniard took the first set against Kei Nishikori 6-0 in just 31 minutes of their quarter-final on Thursday.

Norrie's progress in Barcelona could see the British number two move back into the world's top 50.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured