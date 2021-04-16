Monte Carlo Masters. Dan Evans beats David Goffin to reach semi-finals

Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Dan Evans
Dan Evans was playing in his first Masters Series quarter-final

British number one Dan Evans came from a set down to beat Belgium's David Goffin and reach the semi-finals of the Monte Carlo Masters.

Evans, who claimed the biggest win of his career by beating Novak Djokovic in the previous round, won 5-7 6-3 6-4

He fended off four break points at 4-4 in the final set to hold serve and then took match point at his first attempt to win in two hours and 46 minutes.

Evans will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in his first Masters Series semi-final.

The Greek world number five had taken the opening set 7-5 against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina when the Spaniard retired.

Comments

Join the conversation

17 comments

  • Comment posted by Dohers, today at 15:07

    Pleased to see the hard work pay off for Dan. I do wonder where his career would have been now if he'd found this drive and purpose earlier on, but glad he has found it now.

  • Comment posted by LostmekecksintheGmex, today at 15:04

    Nice one Dan

  • Comment posted by Django, today at 15:04

    Dan Evans has been playing some fantastic tennis this week and has shown that he can beat anyone on his day. Let's hope this continues.

  • Comment posted by specificnotpacific, today at 14:59

    Great to watch Dan stay mentally strong to win. Fantastic British tennis news.

  • Comment posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 14:55

    Applying the principle of "King of the Hill":

    - Federer has a better H2H than Murray;
    - Nadal has a better H2H than Federer;
    - Djokovic has a better H2H than Nadal;
    - Daniel "GOATBUSTER" Evans has a better H2H than Djokovic.

    Therefore Daniel Evans is the greatest player of all time. Glad we finally sorted that argument.

    • Reply posted by zx4ever, today at 15:05

      zx4ever replied:
      Well, I'm convinced.

  • Comment posted by sean61, today at 14:53

    Well done Dan Evans, just shows what can be done even if you dont fit the LTA ideal model. Talent is talent regardless. Big task next, but hey, why not, nothing to lose

  • Comment posted by -_-, today at 14:52

    Go Evo!

    Not many players can boast to having a 100% record against Djokovic.

  • Comment posted by Alexliverpool, today at 14:51

    Brilliant all week Dan keep it going! :-)

    • Reply posted by -_-, today at 15:04

      -_- replied:
      He's been great in the doubles as well.

      For me doubles is more entertaining, would like to see more of the top players involved.

  • Comment posted by The Chocolate Inspector, today at 14:51

    Hmm, wonder if Mr Evans is finally reaching a high level of tennis and is comfortable with it. Could be a rewarding couple of years ahead.

  • Comment posted by franner, today at 14:49

    Good to see hard work paying off , it would be nice to get to the final, Evans has a little bit of steal, which is always needed in tennis today.

    • Reply posted by Ordinary Brit, today at 14:57

      Ordinary Brit replied:
      Did you mean steel?

  • Comment posted by Foxy, today at 14:48

    Well done on a terrific win. What impressed most was how Dan kept up the level. Tsitsipas will be another step up, but why not go the whole way.

    • Reply posted by Griddle, today at 15:10

      Griddle replied:
      Another step up after beating Djokovic. Really?

