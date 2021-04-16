Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Dan Evans was playing in his first Masters Series quarter-final

British number one Dan Evans came from a set down to beat Belgium's David Goffin and reach the semi-finals of the Monte Carlo Masters.

Evans, who claimed the biggest win of his career by beating Novak Djokovic in the previous round, won 5-7 6-3 6-4

He fended off four break points at 4-4 in the final set to hold serve and then took match point at his first attempt to win in two hours and 46 minutes.

Evans will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in his first Masters Series semi-final.

The Greek world number five had taken the opening set 7-5 against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina when the Spaniard retired.