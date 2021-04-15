Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Dan Evans had never faced Novak Djokovic before

British number one Dan Evans claimed the biggest win of his career by beating Novak Djokovic in the last 16 of the Monte Carlo Masters.

Evans, who has struggled on clay in recent times, started superbly against the world number one, breaking him in his first two service games.

He was able to wrap up the opening set before Djokovic fought back at the start of the second.

But Evans recovered and held his nerve to wrap up a 6-4 7-5 win.

In the first meeting between the pair, Evans started aggressively and took advantage of some sloppy play from the 18-time Grand Slam winner.

He led 3-0 before Djokovic made it 3-2, but a lengthy sixth game put Evans 4-2 up.

His chance in the set looked to have gone when a Djokovic break levelled it at 4-4 but another careless service game from the Serb gave the Briton hope and he held serve to take the set on his third set point.

Djokovic raced into a 3-0 lead in the second set but Evans showed great determination to level it at 3-3.

Evans saved a set point in the 10th game; then a dramatic double fault gave the Briton the chance to serve out for the win and he made no mistake.