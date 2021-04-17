Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Evans had only won two main-draw ATP tour matches before the Monte Carlo Masters

British number one Dan Evans saw his run at the Monte Carlo Masters ended in the semi-finals by Greek world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Evans had previously enjoyed little success on clay until this week, when he shocked world number one Novak Djokovic on the way to the last four.

However, beating Tsitsipas proved a step too far as 30-year-old Evans was outclassed in a 6-2 6-1 defeat.

Tsitsipas plays Russia's Andrey Rublev or Norway's Casper Ruud in the final.

