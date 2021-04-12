Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Latisha Chan and Ivan Dodig won the French Open mixed doubles title in 2019

Mixed doubles will return for the 2021 French Open after being cancelled last year because of Covid-19 restrictions.

The draw will feature 16 pairs, rather than the usual 32, when the tournament begins in May.

Latisha Chan of Taiwan and Croatia's Ivan Dodig are the two-time defending champions on the Roland Garros clay.

The French Open will run from 30 May to 13 June after being pushed back by a week in the hope that more spectators will be able to attend.