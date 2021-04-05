Billie Jean King Cup: Great Britain name squad for Mexico tie
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
Great Britain will be without Johanna Konta for their Billie Jean King Cup play-off tie against Mexico.
British number one Konta was not available for selection as she continues to manage a longstanding knee problem.
Heather Watson is the highest-ranked player in the squad, which also includes Harriet Dart, Katie Swan, Jodie Burrage and Katie Boulter.
The tie will take place behind closed doors in Roehampton on 16-17 April.
With the WTA season about to enter the clay swing, Konta did not want to switch surfaces and play on an indoor hard court.
Victory would put Britain through to a one-off qualifier in February as part of the revamped Fed Cup.
The winner of that tie goes through to a new-look 12-team finals in April 2022.
Britain missed out on a spot in the inaugural finals after losing to Slovakia last year.
