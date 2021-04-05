Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Anne Keothavong (left, with Heather Watson) has captained Great Britain since 2017

Great Britain will be without Johanna Konta for their Billie Jean King Cup play-off tie against Mexico.

British number one Konta was not available for selection as she continues to manage a longstanding knee problem.

Heather Watson is the highest-ranked player in the squad, which also includes Harriet Dart, Katie Swan, Jodie Burrage and Katie Boulter.

The tie will take place behind closed doors in Roehampton on 16-17 April.

With the WTA season about to enter the clay swing, Konta did not want to switch surfaces and play on an indoor hard court.

Victory would put Britain through to a one-off qualifier in February as part of the revamped Fed Cup.

The winner of that tie goes through to a new-look 12-team finals in April 2022.

Britain missed out on a spot in the inaugural finals after losing to Slovakia last year.