Hubert Hurkacz will move up to 16th in the world in the next rankings after victory in Miami

Poland's Hubert Hurkacz claimed his first ATP Masters 1000 title by beating Italian teenager Jannik Sinner in the Miami Open final.

Hurkacz, 24, won 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 in one hour 43 minutes to become the first Polish singles player to win one of the ATP's top-level events.

The world number 37 is the lowest-ranked player to win a Masters event since Tomas Berdych in Paris in 2005.

Sinner, 19, was the youngest Masters finalist since Rafael Nadal in 2005.

Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer all skipped this year's tournament, though Hurkacz still beat world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas and world number eight Andrey Rublev on his way to the final.

He won the first three games, before Sinner hit back to level and then go a break up at 6-5, but Hurkacz broke back and took the first set on a tie-break.

Hurkacz claimed the next four games and, though Sinner again fought back to win the next three, the Pole held his nerve to secure a straight-sets win.