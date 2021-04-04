French Open could be postponed because of increasing coronavirus cases

Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Iga Swiatek kisses the French Open trophy
Polish teenager Iga Swiatek won the French Open in 2020

The French Open could be postponed because of a surge in coronavirus cases in France, the country's sports minister Roxana Maracineanu says.

France entered a third nationwide lockdown on Saturday, which president Emmanuel Macron said he expected to end in mid-May.

The Grand Slam is due to take place at Roland Garros from 23 May to 6 June, with qualifying the week before.

In 2020, it was postponed to the autumn because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are in discussion with [the French Tennis Federation] to see if we should change the date to coincide with a possible resumption of all sports and major events," Maracineanu told France Info radio.

"Today, although high-level sport has been preserved, we try to limit the risks of clusters, of spreading the virus within professional sports."

France is battling a peak of about 5,000 Covid patients in intensive care units. On Friday, the country recorded 46,677 new cases and 304 deaths.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured