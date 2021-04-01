Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Collins, who reached the second round of the Miami Open last week, reached the 2019 Australian Open semi-finals

American world number 40 Danielle Collins is having surgery for endometriosis because it is causing her "too much physical agony".

Endometriosis is a condition where cells like the ones in the lining of the womb grow elsewhere in the body.

Collins, a French Open quarter-finalist in 2020, will have surgery on Monday.

"Unfortunately it has been affecting my overall day-to-day life," the 27-year-old said. "[It] is negatively impacting my ability to perform consistently."

She added: "Off the court, being able to start a family one day is one of my biggest goals. This operation is important for many reasons."

Collins did not say how long she would be away from the WTA Tour, but was due to play in the Charleston Open next week.

"I will look forward to being healthier and coming back stronger than ever," she said.