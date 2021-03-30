Miami Open: Australia's Ashleigh Barty into semi-finals
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
Defending champion Ashleigh Barty moved into the Miami Open semi-finals with a battling win over Belarusian seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka.
The Australian world number one won 11 of the final 12 points, as Sabalenka struggled with an abdominal injury, to seal a 6-4 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 victory.
Barty, 24, saved all seven of the break points she faced in the match.
"That was the best level I've played for a long time, especially for a sustained period," said Barty.
She is the first player to reach the last four, where she will face Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina or Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova.