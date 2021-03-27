Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Gordon Reid claimed both the singles and doubles titles at the inaugural Loughborough Indoor Wheelchair Tennis tournament.

The Scot beat the top seed Alfie Hewett 2-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Then the reigning Paralympic champion joined forces with Hewett to claim their third successive men's doubles title with victory over Dutch pair Maikel Scheffers and Ruben Spaargaren.

"I've played some really good tennis this week," said Reid.

"And, I thought the final was a really high level today. I had to play some of my tennis to beat Alfie.

And after the 6-0, 6-1 win in the doubles final, the 29-year-old said: "We're stronger than ever on the doubles court at the moment and really dynamic and adaptable. I think that's one of our biggest strengths. We work hard off the court and to get these kinds of results is a big thing for us."