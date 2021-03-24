Last updated on .From the section Tennis

British number two Cameron Norrie produced a sensational final-set comeback to beat Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round of the Miami Open.

Norrie, 25, was 5-1 down in the third set against the Japanese world number 66 but fought back to win 6-1 3-6 7-5.

The world number 56 won six straight games to seal victory and set up a second-round meeting against ninth seed Grigor Dimitrov.

Britain's Katie Boulter and Heather Watson are also in action on Wednesday.