Jack Draper, ranked 316th in the world, was given a wildcard to play at the Miami Open

British teenager Jack Draper was forced to retire from his debut on the ATP Tour after struggling with the heat and collapsing on court in the Miami Open.

Draper, 19, called for the doctor towards the end of the first set of his match against Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin.

The Briton, who was trailing 6-5 on serve in hot conditions, was checked by the medic before deciding to continue.

Draper fell to the court as he chased a return on set point but was sat up with an ice pack on his neck moments later.

Medics quickly tended to the London-born player and he was able to walk off court.

British women's number one Johanna Konta, seeded 17th, plays Poland's Magda Linette in her opening match at Miami later on Thursday, while Liam Broady also plays in the men's event when he takes on Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic.