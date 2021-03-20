Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Ken and Neal Skupski also beat second seeds Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares on their way to the title in Mexico

British pair Ken and Neal Skupski beat Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos to win the Mexican Open doubles title in Acapulco.

The brothers converted both break points they created to seal a 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 victory over the top seeds.

It is their third title together and first since 2019, having briefly split before reuniting this season.

"It's been a long road since we sort of broke up and got back together. It's a magic moment," said Ken Skupski.

Zverev beats Tsitsipas to claim singles title

In the singles final, second seed Alexander Zverev beat top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 7-6 (7-3) to win his 14th ATP Tour title.

Zverev struggled early on, finding himself 4-1 down and having to save three break points that would have made it 5-1.

However, the German soon rediscovered his composure to win five straight games and take the set.

The second set was much closer, with the first eight games going with serve before Zverev broke to take a 5-4 lead, only for Tsitsipas to break straight back.

Tsitsipas then saved six break points to force a tie break, where Zverev converted his third match point to seal the win.