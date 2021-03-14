Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Muguruza's victory gave her an eighth WTA singles title

Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza claimed a first WTA title in almost two years after winning the Dubai Championships.

The 27-year-old Spaniard beat Czech Barbora Krejcikova 7-6 (8-6) 6-3 as she claimed her first title since victory in Monterrey in April 2019.

Muguruza survived a set point against her from Krejcikova in the first set before going on to win.

"It means a lot. It's never easy to win titles," said Muguruza.

"I'm excited that it happened now after a few finals that didn't go my way. It was a nice relief.

"It was such a tight match. It could have gone either way. I had to work hard for it."

Meanwhile, Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo beat Canada's Eugenie Bouchard in straight sets to win the Abierto Zapopan title in Mexico.

Tormo eased to a 6-2 7-5 victory as she claimed her first WTA title, while Bouchard has not won a title since 2014.

In France on the ATP Tour, Russia's Daniil Medvedev beat Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-4 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 to win the Open 13 Provence title.

Medvedev, who will overtake Rafael Nadal to move to number two in the men's rankings on Monday, hit 13 aces on the way to victory.

Herbert, who beat Kei Nishikori and Stefanos Tsitsipas on the way to the final, was aiming for his first ATP singles title in his fourth final and won the second-set tie-break to level the match.

However, he was broken when 5-4 down in the decider as Medvedev won his 10th ATP title.