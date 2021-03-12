Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Murray last played at the Rotterdam Open where he lost 7-5 6-2 to Russian Andrey Rublev

Andy Murray has withdrawn from next week's Dubai Championships after the birth of his fourth child.

The 33-year-old Briton planned to to play in Dubai and then Miami after being knocked out of the Rotterdam Open by Andrey Rublev last Wednesday.

Instead he will to travel to the United States for the Miami Open, which takes place from March 22 and where he is expected to receive a wildcard entry.

The two-time Wimbledon champion is currently ranked 116 in the world.