Roger Federer's match against Nikoloz Basilashvili was just his second since undergoing two knee surgeries

Roger Federer lost his second match since returning from a 14-month injury lay-off, going out to Nikoloz Basilashvili in the quarter-finals of the Qatar Open.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner was overcome by Georgia's Basilashvili 3-6 6-1 7-5 in Doha.

Federer had beaten Britain's Dan Evans on his return to action on Wednesday to reach the last eight.

Basilashvili saved a match point before going on to beat the Swiss 39-year-old.