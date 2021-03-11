Roger Federer beaten in Qatar Open quarter-finals by Nikoloz Basilashvili
Roger Federer lost his second match since returning from a 14-month injury lay-off, going out to Nikoloz Basilashvili in the quarter-finals of the Qatar Open.
The 20-time Grand Slam winner was overcome by Georgia's Basilashvili 3-6 6-1 7-5 in Doha.
Federer had beaten Britain's Dan Evans on his return to action on Wednesday to reach the last eight.
Basilashvili saved a match point before going on to beat the Swiss 39-year-old.