Qatar Open: Petra Kvitova beats Garbine Muguruza in final

Petra Kvitova
Kvitova, Wimbledon champion in 2011 and 2014, hit 11 winners

Petra Kvitova beat fellow former Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza 6-2 6-1 to win her second Qatar Open title.

Czech Kvitova, the world number 10 and fourth seed, triumphed in a repeat of the 2018 final in Doha.

Spaniard Muguruza, 27, had the benefit of a full rest day on Friday after the withdrawal of semi-final opponent Victoria Azarenka with a back injury.

But Kvitova, 30, triumphed in only 66 minutes to secure her first title since April 2019 and a 28th overall.

Kvitova, who has beaten Muguruza in their past five meetings, said: "It's been a great run.

"I'm sorry for the second time. I hope we can meet somewhere else."

World number 16 Muguruza said: "For a second time she took the title away from me, but I can't wait to come back next year."

