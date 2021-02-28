Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Norrie, ranked 65th in the world, started the new season by making the Delray Beach Open semi-finals and then reached the Australian Open third round

Britain's Cameron Norrie continued his decent start to the 2021 season with a dominant first-round win over Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili in Rotterdam.

Norrie, 25, started by winning the first seven games against 40th-ranked Basilashvili, going on to wrap up a 6-0 6-3 victory in little over an hour.

Norrie, who came through qualifying, will play Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka or Russia's Karen Khachanov next.

Later on Monday, Andy Murray faces Dutch world number 193 Robin Haase.

Former world number one Murray, now ranked 123rd, returns to the court after losing last week in his first ATP Tour match for four months.

The 33-year-old Scot was beaten in straight sets by Belarus' Egor Gerasimov at the Open Sud de France in Montpellier.